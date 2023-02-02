Wells Fargo & Company Raises Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA) Price Target to $29.00

Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by Wells Fargo & Company from $23.00 to $29.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an equal weight rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Citigroup raised shares of Axalta Coating Systems from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their target price for the company from $30.29 to $35.19 in a report on Monday. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $32.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Axalta Coating Systems in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. They issued a buy rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Axalta Coating Systems from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, October 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $30.73.

AXTA stock opened at $30.35 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78. Axalta Coating Systems has a 12 month low of $20.66 and a 12 month high of $30.65. The firm has a market cap of $6.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.36. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $26.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.21.

Axalta Coating Systems ( NYSE:AXTA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.02. Axalta Coating Systems had a net margin of 3.92% and a return on equity of 24.05%. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.30 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Axalta Coating Systems will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AXTA. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 132,100 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,921,000 after acquiring an additional 7,400 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia bought a new stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at $10,635,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,247,118 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $47,324,000 after acquiring an additional 31,220 shares in the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd increased its stake in Axalta Coating Systems by 120.1% during the 2nd quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 20,382 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $451,000 after purchasing an additional 11,120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in Axalta Coating Systems by 26.4% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 214,721 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $4,747,000 after purchasing an additional 44,898 shares in the last quarter.

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. engages in the manufacture, marketing and distribution of coatings systems. It operates through the Performance Coatings and Transportation Coatings business segments. The Performance Coatings segment provides liquid and powder coatings solutions to a fragmented and local customer base.

