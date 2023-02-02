Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) Updates Q3 Earnings Guidance

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC – Get Rating) issued an update on its third quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $(1.70)-$(1.40) for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of ($0.27). The company issued revenue guidance of $2.60-2.80 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.99 billion. Western Digital also updated its Q3 2023 guidance to -$1.70–$1.40 EPS.

Western Digital Stock Up 3.6 %

Shares of WDC stock traded up $1.55 on Thursday, hitting $44.87. The stock had a trading volume of 2,357,277 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,999,808. Western Digital has a twelve month low of $29.73 and a twelve month high of $63.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $36.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.86.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The data storage provider reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.34). The firm had revenue of $3.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.97 billion. Western Digital had a negative net margin of 0.59% and a positive return on equity of 5.78%. Western Digital’s quarterly revenue was down 35.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.03 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Western Digital will post -1.51 earnings per share for the current year.

WDC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Western Digital from $55.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Western Digital from $38.00 to $35.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Western Digital from $60.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Benchmark raised shares of Western Digital from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Craig Hallum upped their target price on shares of Western Digital from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $50.05.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of WDC. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Western Digital by 49.1% during the third quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 7,675 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $251,000 after buying an additional 2,527 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new position in shares of Western Digital during the third quarter valued at about $913,000. M&T Bank Corp grew its holdings in shares of Western Digital by 16.0% during the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 18,049 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $587,000 after buying an additional 2,483 shares during the last quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in Western Digital by 6.2% during the third quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. now owns 6,735 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $219,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Western Digital by 15.9% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 17,712 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $577,000 after purchasing an additional 2,427 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.47% of the company’s stock.

Western Digital Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, marketing, and sale of data storage devices and solutions. It operates through the Flash and Hard Disk Drive segments. The Flash segment represents flash-based data storage devices. The Hard Disk Drive segment provides hard disk storage solutions.

