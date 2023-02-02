Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) Forecasted to Earn Q1 2023 Earnings of $0.15 Per Share

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Rating) – Analysts at Seaport Res Ptn issued their Q1 2023 EPS estimates for shares of Weyerhaeuser in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday, January 29th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst M. Weintraub forecasts that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $0.15 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Weyerhaeuser’s current full-year earnings is $1.09 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Weyerhaeuser’s Q2 2023 earnings at $0.28 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.31 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $0.26 EPS.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on WY. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $39.00 to $38.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. DA Davidson cut their target price on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $35.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.71.

Weyerhaeuser Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of WY stock opened at $35.01 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $31.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.31. Weyerhaeuser has a twelve month low of $27.36 and a twelve month high of $43.04. The company has a market capitalization of $25.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.84 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.06. Weyerhaeuser had a net margin of 18.46% and a return on equity of 21.08%. The business had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.92 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.49 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Institutional Trading of Weyerhaeuser

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC grew its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC now owns 18,418 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $610,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Montgomery Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Montgomery Investment Management Inc. now owns 30,525 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $946,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 12,006 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $398,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the period. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC grew its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 36.2% during the 4th quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 1,203 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the period. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services boosted its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 69.0% in the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 806 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.86% of the company’s stock.

Weyerhaeuser Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 14th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.28%. This is an increase from Weyerhaeuser’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.46%.

About Weyerhaeuser

Weyerhaeuser Co engages in the manufacture, distribution and sale of forest products. It operates through the following business segments: Timberlands, Real Estate, Energy and Natural Resources (Real Estate & ENR), and Wood Products. The Timberlands segment manages private commercial forestland worldwide, engages in growing and harvesting trees for lumber, building, pulp, paper and other wood products.

Further Reading

