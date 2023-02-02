White Pine Capital LLC Cuts Position in Kearny Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:KRNY)

White Pine Capital LLC lessened its holdings in Kearny Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:KRNY – Get Rating) by 12.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 145,825 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after selling 19,908 shares during the quarter. White Pine Capital LLC’s holdings in Kearny Financial were worth $1,549,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in Kearny Financial in the third quarter worth about $62,000. Alps Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Kearny Financial during the second quarter valued at approximately $116,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Kearny Financial by 20.9% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 14,380 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $160,000 after buying an additional 2,488 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Kearny Financial during the second quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Finally, Creative Planning grew its holdings in shares of Kearny Financial by 18.4% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 21,265 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $226,000 after buying an additional 3,309 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on KRNY shares. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Kearny Financial to $12.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price objective on shares of Kearny Financial from $10.50 to $10.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Kearny Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Kearny Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, Compass Point upgraded shares of Kearny Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 8th.

KRNY traded up $0.05 during trading on Thursday, hitting $9.56. 8,733 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 204,179. Kearny Financial Corp. has a 1 year low of $9.00 and a 1 year high of $13.70. The company has a market cap of $645.97 million, a PE ratio of 13.59 and a beta of 0.65. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 8th will be issued a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 7th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.60%. Kearny Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.86%.

Kearny Financial Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the ownership and operation of Kearny Bank. Its services include deposits from the general public in New Jersey. The firm uses deposits, together with other funds, to originate or purchase loans for its portfolio and invest in securities.

