White Pine Capital LLC Has $1.07 Million Stock Holdings in Natural Gas Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:NGS)

White Pine Capital LLC grew its stake in Natural Gas Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:NGS – Get Rating) by 32.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 106,940 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 26,085 shares during the period. White Pine Capital LLC’s holdings in Natural Gas Services Group were worth $1,074,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in NGS. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Natural Gas Services Group by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 524,442 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,769,000 after buying an additional 12,081 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Natural Gas Services Group by 31.2% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 123,021 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,235,000 after purchasing an additional 29,220 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Natural Gas Services Group by 124.5% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 35,758 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $393,000 after purchasing an additional 19,827 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Natural Gas Services Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $267,000. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management increased its holdings in Natural Gas Services Group by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 20,233 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $203,000 after purchasing an additional 1,810 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.70% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Natural Gas Services Group

In related news, Director Leslie Ann Beyer sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.05, for a total value of $33,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,148 shares in the company, valued at approximately $90,035.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 6.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Natural Gas Services Group Price Performance

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Natural Gas Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 19th.

Shares of NYSE NGS traded down $0.24 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $11.42. The company had a trading volume of 720 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,119. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.10. Natural Gas Services Group, Inc. has a one year low of $9.11 and a one year high of $15.00.

Natural Gas Services Group (NYSE:NGS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 14th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $20.74 million during the quarter. Natural Gas Services Group had a negative net margin of 6.87% and a negative return on equity of 0.91%.

About Natural Gas Services Group

(Get Rating)

Natural Gas Services Group, Inc engages in the provision of natural gas compression equipment and services to the energy industry. It offers compressor rental services, engineered products, design and sales, rebuild and exchange, parts, WellMaker, CiP, and flare systems. The company was founded on December 17, 1998 and is headquartered in Midland, TX.

