White Pine Capital LLC Has $2.32 Million Stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

White Pine Capital LLC trimmed its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,367 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 477 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF accounts for 1.0% of White Pine Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest position. White Pine Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $2,317,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.6% in the third quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,510 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 458 shares in the last quarter. First Personal Financial Services acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $46,000. 80.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

EFA traded down $0.28 during trading on Thursday, hitting $71.91. 2,024,887 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,162,865. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a twelve month low of $54.61 and a twelve month high of $77.90. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $67.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.71.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

