White Pine Capital LLC Has $3.05 Million Holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

White Pine Capital LLC reduced its holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,655 shares of the company’s stock after selling 96 shares during the quarter. PepsiCo makes up approximately 1.3% of White Pine Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest holding. White Pine Capital LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $3,046,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in PepsiCo during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in PepsiCo during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC acquired a new position in PepsiCo during the 2nd quarter worth $41,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC lifted its holdings in PepsiCo by 157.1% during the 3rd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 270 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new position in PepsiCo during the 3rd quarter worth $50,000. 70.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Wedbush upped their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $185.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $183.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Argus upped their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $195.00 to $206.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $174.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $183.36.

Shares of PepsiCo stock traded down $2.86 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $168.70. 532,877 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,376,031. The company has a 50 day moving average of $179.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $175.83. PepsiCo, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $153.37 and a fifty-two week high of $186.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. The stock has a market cap of $232.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.54, a P/E/G ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.55.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 3rd will be paid a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.73%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 65.81%.

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of beverages, food, and snacks. It operates through the following business segments: Frito-Lay North America (FLNA), Quaker Foods North America (QFNA), PepsiCo Beverages North America (PBNA), Latin America (LatAm), Europe, Africa, Middle East, and South Asia (AMESA), and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, and China Region (APAC).

