White Pine Capital LLC Sells 875 Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

White Pine Capital LLC lessened its stake in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,060 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 875 shares during the period. White Pine Capital LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $798,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ORCL. Fairfield Bush & CO. raised its position in Oracle by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 73,791 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $6,105,000 after purchasing an additional 2,221 shares during the last quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Oracle by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 20,467 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,693,000 after acquiring an additional 579 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Oracle by 29.2% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 588,460 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $48,686,000 after acquiring an additional 132,920 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its holdings in Oracle by 79.6% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 6,854 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $567,000 after acquiring an additional 3,038 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in Oracle by 125.2% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,995 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $165,000 after acquiring an additional 1,109 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 40.96% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of ORCL stock traded up $0.16 on Thursday, reaching $90.21. The stock had a trading volume of 779,176 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,482,867. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $83.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $243.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.01. Oracle Co. has a 12 month low of $60.78 and a 12 month high of $91.11.

Oracle Dividend Announcement

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by ($0.02). Oracle had a net margin of 19.09% and a negative return on equity of 189.46%. The company had revenue of $12.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.21 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Oracle Co. will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 10th were paid a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 9th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.42%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.13%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have commented on ORCL. Monness Crespi & Hardt began coverage on shares of Oracle in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $113.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Oracle from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Oracle from $98.00 to $96.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. DA Davidson started coverage on shares of Oracle in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $85.00 price target for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler raised shares of Oracle from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $85.00 to $104.00 in a report on Monday, January 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Oracle presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.54.

Insider Activity at Oracle

In related news, Director Michael J. Boskin sold 90,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.08, for a total value of $7,207,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 82,607 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,615,168.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Oracle news, Director Michael J. Boskin sold 90,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.08, for a total transaction of $7,207,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 82,607 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,615,168.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Jeffrey Henley sold 400,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total transaction of $32,800,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,792,688 shares in the company, valued at approximately $147,000,416. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 43.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Oracle Company Profile

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

