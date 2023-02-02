WhiteBIT Token Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $203.98 Million (WBT)

WhiteBIT Token (WBT) traded 0.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on February 2nd. One WhiteBIT Token token can now be purchased for approximately $3.30 or 0.00014016 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. WhiteBIT Token has a total market cap of $203.98 million and approximately $6.59 million worth of WhiteBIT Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, WhiteBIT Token has traded down 3.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

WhiteBIT Token Token Profile

WhiteBIT Token’s genesis date was August 14th, 2022. WhiteBIT Token’s total supply is 400,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 61,798,409 tokens. WhiteBIT Token’s official message board is blog.whitebit.com. WhiteBIT Token’s official Twitter account is @whitebit. WhiteBIT Token’s official website is whitebit.com.

Buying and Selling WhiteBIT Token

According to CryptoCompare, “WBT is a utility token of a European cryptocurrency exchange, WhiteBIT. The token supply is limited to 400 000 000 WBT, with no new tokens to be created in the future. 200M are treasury tokens backing the total amount and will be unlocked within the following three years. WhiteBIT Token gives certain benefits to its holders: up to a 50% increase in referral rates, reduced fees, free AML checks, ERC20/ETH tokens withdrawals, and more.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WhiteBIT Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade WhiteBIT Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy WhiteBIT Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

