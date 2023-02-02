William Blair Weighs in on FibroGen, Inc.’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:FGEN)

FibroGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGEN – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at William Blair issued their Q1 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of FibroGen in a report issued on Monday, January 30th. William Blair analyst A. Hsieh forecasts that the biopharmaceutical company will earn ($0.80) per share for the quarter. William Blair has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for FibroGen’s current full-year earnings is ($3.38) per share. William Blair also issued estimates for FibroGen’s Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.78) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.76) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.71) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($3.05) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($2.53) EPS.

FibroGen (NASDAQ:FGEN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.98) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.83) by ($0.15). FibroGen had a negative return on equity of 250.58% and a negative net margin of 294.16%. The company had revenue of $15.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.02 million.

FibroGen Stock Up 3.3 %

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on FibroGen in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America raised FibroGen from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $18.00 to $27.00 in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, Raymond James raised FibroGen from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.00.

Shares of NASDAQ FGEN opened at $24.39 on Thursday. FibroGen has a 1-year low of $7.81 and a 1-year high of $24.58. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $17.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.18.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On FibroGen

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new position in shares of FibroGen in the 4th quarter valued at $2,669,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in FibroGen by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 92,542 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,483,000 after acquiring an additional 8,974 shares during the period. WPWealth LLP acquired a new stake in FibroGen during the 4th quarter worth about $222,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in FibroGen by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 91,540 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,466,000 after acquiring an additional 9,587 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in FibroGen by 16.3% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 10,283 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $165,000 after acquiring an additional 1,442 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.89% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at FibroGen

In related news, CEO Enrique A. Conterno sold 2,543 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.79, for a total transaction of $40,153.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 297,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,689,945.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Enrique A. Conterno sold 2,543 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.79, for a total transaction of $40,153.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 297,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,689,945.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Enrique A. Conterno sold 1,538 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.95, for a total value of $30,683.10. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 295,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,894,885.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 8,481 shares of company stock valued at $137,810 over the last 90 days. 2.82% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About FibroGen

FibroGen, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics. It focuses on the hypoxia-inducible factor and connective tissue growth factor biology to develop medicines for the treatment of anemia, fibrotic disease, and cancer.

