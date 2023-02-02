WisdomTree Growth Leaders Fund (NYSEARCA:PLAT) Trading Up 1.5%

WisdomTree Growth Leaders Fund (NYSEARCA:PLAT – Get Rating)’s stock price traded up 1.5% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $28.50 and last traded at $28.50. 3,497 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 154% from the average session volume of 1,375 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.07.

WisdomTree Growth Leaders Fund Stock Performance

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.08.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On WisdomTree Growth Leaders Fund

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PLAT. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of WisdomTree Growth Leaders Fund by 12.3% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in WisdomTree Growth Leaders Fund by 45.1% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of WisdomTree Growth Leaders Fund by 93.5% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 1,010 shares during the last quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA raised its stake in shares of WisdomTree Growth Leaders Fund by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA now owns 43,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,099,000 after purchasing an additional 1,070 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Financial Mangement LLC lifted its holdings in WisdomTree Growth Leaders Fund by 19.9% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC now owns 83,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,229,000 after buying an additional 13,821 shares during the last quarter.

