WisdomTree (WT) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Friday

WisdomTree (NYSE:WT – Get Rating) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Friday, February 3rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.05 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

WisdomTree Price Performance

WT opened at $5.79 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $5.51. WisdomTree has a 1 year low of $4.60 and a 1 year high of $6.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $848.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.72 and a beta of 1.42.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on WisdomTree from $5.50 to $5.75 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 19th.

About WisdomTree

WisdomTree, Inc operates as an asset management company that focuses on Exchange Traded Products (ETPs). It distributes ETPs within the asset management industry, including brokerage firms, registered investment advisors, institutional investors, private wealth managers and discount brokers. The company was founded by Jonathan Laurence Steinberg on October 1, 1988 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

