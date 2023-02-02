Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC Acquires 180 Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 51,763 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 180 shares during the period. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $6,996,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. National Bank of Canada FI grew its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 70,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,206,000 after buying an additional 3,702 shares during the last quarter. Kingfisher Capital LLC grew its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter. Kingfisher Capital LLC now owns 5,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $775,000 after purchasing an additional 547 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $56,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 19.4% during the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,117,000 after purchasing an additional 1,287 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wsfs Capital Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Wsfs Capital Management LLC now owns 80,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,602,000 after purchasing an additional 616 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

NYSEARCA:VIG traded up $0.44 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $157.99. 472,055 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,583,371. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 52-week low of $132.64 and a 52-week high of $165.18. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $154.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $150.18.

About Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

