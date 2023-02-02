Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC grew its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 27,105 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $1,927,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Apollon Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 5.2% during the third quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 73,887 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,253,000 after purchasing an additional 3,619 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC boosted its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 3,595 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $256,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the period. Blackston Financial Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. Blackston Financial Advisory Group LLC now owns 5,692 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $441,000 after buying an additional 409 shares in the last quarter. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC now owns 8,281 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $588,000 after acquiring an additional 472 shares during the period. Finally, White Pine Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1.0% during the third quarter. White Pine Capital LLC now owns 29,977 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,131,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Bristol-Myers Squibb alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Ann Powell sold 16,250 shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.45, for a total value of $1,307,312.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 34,226 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,753,481.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Rupert Vessey sold 45,910 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.88, for a total transaction of $3,621,380.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 57,079 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,502,391.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Ann Powell sold 16,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.45, for a total transaction of $1,307,312.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,226 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,753,481.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.09% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Bristol-Myers Squibb Price Performance

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BMY. Guggenheim cut Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 10th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Atlantic Securities boosted their price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $95.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $80.60.

Shares of NYSE BMY traded up $0.95 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $72.18. 5,051,699 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,210,209. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $74.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $73.60. The company has a market capitalization of $153.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.43. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 52-week low of $62.90 and a 52-week high of $81.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 6th were paid a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 5th. This is an increase from Bristol-Myers Squibb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.16%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 74.27%.

About Bristol-Myers Squibb

(Get Rating)

Bristol Myers Squibb Co engages in the discovery, development, licensing, manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of biopharmaceutical products. It offers chemically-synthesized drugs or small molecules and products produced from biological processes called biologics. The company was founded in August 1933 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BMY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.