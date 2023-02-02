Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC Has $17.58 Million Stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Get Rating) by 5.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 93,501 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,513 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF comprises approximately 2.2% of Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $17,576,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 2.9% in the third quarter. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management now owns 162,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,470,000 after purchasing an additional 4,623 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 59.8% in the second quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc now owns 25,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,951,000 after buying an additional 9,404 shares during the period. HighTower Trust Company N.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at $907,000. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 1.6% in the second quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. now owns 88,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,354,000 after buying an additional 1,383 shares during the period. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 15.9% in the second quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the period.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VO traded up $3.47 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $226.13. 292,488 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 612,631. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $182.88 and a 1 year high of $243.97. The business has a 50 day moving average of $210.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $207.92.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

