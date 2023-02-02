Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC Sells 1,478 Shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC decreased its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 43,966 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,478 shares during the period. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $4,612,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE bought a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $28,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC lifted its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 146.0% during the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 342 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 3.7% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 33,068 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,176 shares during the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC bought a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Tradewinds Capital Management LLC bought a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at $45,000.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Price Performance

TIP stock traded up $0.19 during trading on Thursday, hitting $109.57. 1,416,548 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,441,225. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $104.63 and a 52 week high of $129.48. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $108.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $109.45.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Profile

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

