Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC Trims Stake in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC lowered its stake in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 52,307 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 731 shares during the quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Paychex were worth $5,869,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Paychex by 8.0% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,144,822 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $702,115,000 after acquiring an additional 379,291 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in shares of Paychex by 8.7% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,977,840 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $339,087,000 after buying an additional 238,513 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Paychex by 0.3% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,771,956 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $201,773,000 after buying an additional 4,680 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Paychex by 5.3% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,679,029 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $191,191,000 after buying an additional 84,791 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Paychex by 70.8% in the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 1,327,666 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $148,977,000 after buying an additional 550,306 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.14% of the company’s stock.

Paychex Stock Performance

PAYX stock traded up $1.90 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $119.61. 647,640 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,613,229. Paychex, Inc. has a 52-week low of $105.66 and a 52-week high of $141.92. The stock has a market cap of $43.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.72, a PEG ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $118.28 and its 200 day moving average is $120.31.

Paychex Announces Dividend

Paychex ( NASDAQ:PAYX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. Paychex had a net margin of 30.45% and a return on equity of 45.50%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.91 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.25 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 9th will be paid a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 8th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.64%. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 78.02%.

Insider Transactions at Paychex

In other news, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 13,744 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.30, for a total value of $1,584,683.20. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 33,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,835,800.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PAYX. Barclays downgraded shares of Paychex from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $110.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of Paychex from $117.00 to $114.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Paychex from $121.00 to $119.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 23rd. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Paychex to $134.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson increased their price objective on shares of Paychex to $130.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $124.08.

Paychex Company Profile

Paychex, Inc engages in the provision of human capital management solutions for payroll, human resources, insurance and retirement for small and medium-sized businesses. Its solutions include payroll services, hiring services, business insurance, time and attendance, employee benefits, finance and payments, human resources services and startup services.

