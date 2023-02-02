Xometry (NASDAQ:XMTR) Stock Price Up 6.8%

Xometry, Inc. (NASDAQ:XMTR – Get Rating) rose 6.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $35.23 and last traded at $34.87. Approximately 297,552 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 54% from the average daily volume of 640,543 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.66.

XMTR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Craig Hallum started coverage on Xometry in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price target for the company. Lake Street Capital assumed coverage on shares of Xometry in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Xometry from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Xometry from $64.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Xometry from $60.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $51.44.

The company has a quick ratio of 6.21, a current ratio of 6.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $33.94 and its 200-day moving average is $44.79.

Xometry ( NASDAQ:XMTR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $103.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $102.73 million. Xometry had a negative return on equity of 15.52% and a negative net margin of 21.58%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Xometry, Inc. will post -1.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CTO Matthew Leibel sold 1,442 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.61, for a total value of $44,139.62. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 33,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,032,567.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, COO Peter Goguen sold 1,584 shares of Xometry stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.63, for a total value of $48,517.92. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 122,917 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,764,947.71. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CTO Matthew Leibel sold 1,442 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.61, for a total value of $44,139.62. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 33,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,032,567.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 113,737 shares of company stock valued at $4,349,673 in the last three months. 30.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Driehaus Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Xometry by 415.5% in the 2nd quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 760,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,794,000 after purchasing an additional 612,731 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in Xometry by 49.0% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 29,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,001,000 after acquiring an additional 9,700 shares during the last quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in Xometry during the second quarter worth about $312,000. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC purchased a new stake in Xometry during the 3rd quarter valued at about $5,861,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in Xometry by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 65,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,219,000 after acquiring an additional 2,757 shares during the last quarter. 99.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Xometry, Inc operates a marketplace that enables buyers to source manufactured parts and assemblies in the United States and internationally. It provides CNC machining, milling, and turning services; sheet, laser, waterjet, and plasma cutting services; and sheet metal forming services. The company also offers 3D printing services, such as carbon digital light synthesis, fused deposition modeling, HP multi jet fusion, PolyJet, selective laser sintering, stereolithography, metal 3D printing service, direct metal laser sintering, and metal binder jetting; and injection molding services, including plastic injection, over, insert, and prototype molding, as well as bridge and production tooling.

