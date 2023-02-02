XRP (XRP) Price Reaches $0.41 on Exchanges

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on February 2nd. XRP has a total market capitalization of $20.75 billion and $931.52 million worth of XRP was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, XRP has traded up 0.7% against the US dollar. One XRP coin can now be purchased for about $0.41 or 0.00001742 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00002915 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0623 or 0.00000265 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0774 or 0.00000328 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000014 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.81 or 0.00406481 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 18.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0269 or 0.00000114 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6,725.20 or 0.28531988 BTC.
- 2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $125.01 or 0.00530361 BTC.
About XRP
XRP uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on January 1st, 2013. XRP’s total supply is 99,989,140,193 coins and its circulating supply is 50,803,611,248 coins. The official website for XRP is xrpl.org. XRP’s official Twitter account is @ripple and its Facebook page is accessible here. XRP’s official message board is www.xrpchat.com. The Reddit community for XRP is https://reddit.com/r/ripple and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Buying and Selling XRP
It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as XRP directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire XRP should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase XRP using one of the exchanges listed above.
