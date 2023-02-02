ZClassic Reaches Market Capitalization of $461,633.20 (ZCL)

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on February 2nd. One ZClassic coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0497 or 0.00000211 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, ZClassic has traded up 7.2% against the dollar. ZClassic has a total market cap of $461,633.20 and approximately $25.39 worth of ZClassic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $45.88 or 0.00194771 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.02 or 0.00072235 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $10.55 or 0.00044778 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001802 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00001144 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00002248 BTC.

About ZClassic

ZClassic (CRYPTO:ZCL) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. ZClassic’s total supply is 9,287,024 coins. ZClassic’s official website is zclassic.org. ZClassic’s official Twitter account is @zclassiccoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for ZClassic is https://reddit.com/r/zclassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for ZClassic is t.me/zclassicce_announcement.

Buying and Selling ZClassic

According to CryptoCompare, “ZClassic is a cryptocurrency forked from Zcash. It has the exact same features as ZEC, including its private transactions protected by zero knowledge proofs and its Equihash Proof of Stake mining, but with no founder's reward. This founder's reward is currently deducted from mined zcash blocks (20% of all block rewards during the first four years of mining which will amount to 10% of the total zcash supply). By removing this founder's reward ZClassic wants to make mining fair for everyone involved.Block explorer data from https://classic.zcha.in/”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZClassic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZClassic should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ZClassic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

