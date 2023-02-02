Zevin Asset Management LLC Has $10.21 Million Position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Zevin Asset Management LLC cut its stake in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 268,852 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 14,463 shares during the period. Verizon Communications accounts for approximately 2.4% of Zevin Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Zevin Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $10,208,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. GQG Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 211.6% in the second quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 11,515,955 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $584,800,000 after acquiring an additional 7,820,187 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 15.1% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 46,131,882 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $2,341,192,000 after buying an additional 6,042,854 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications in the third quarter valued at approximately $181,862,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Verizon Communications by 81.3% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 10,604,493 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $540,193,000 after buying an additional 4,756,222 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in Verizon Communications by 30.0% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 18,763,481 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $952,245,000 after acquiring an additional 4,324,722 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.96% of the company’s stock.

VZ stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Thursday, reaching $41.66. The stock had a trading volume of 2,429,693 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,875,709. Verizon Communications Inc. has a one year low of $32.76 and a one year high of $55.51. The company’s 50 day moving average is $39.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The company has a market capitalization of $174.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.38.

Verizon Communications ( NYSE:VZ Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by ($0.01). Verizon Communications had a net margin of 15.53% and a return on equity of 24.60%. The business had revenue of $35.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.31 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.7 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 10th were given a dividend of $0.6525 per share. This represents a $2.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.27%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 9th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.58%.

VZ has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Moffett Nathanson raised shares of Verizon Communications from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, December 19th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $55.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Cowen decreased their price target on Verizon Communications from $64.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.63.

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices comprising smart watches.

