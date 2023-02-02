Zevin Asset Management LLC Has $4.14 Million Position in TransUnion (NYSE:TRU)

Zevin Asset Management LLC raised its stake in TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 69,549 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 782 shares during the quarter. Zevin Asset Management LLC’s holdings in TransUnion were worth $4,137,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of TransUnion by 37.8% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 30,760,159 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,460,505,000 after acquiring an additional 8,437,641 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of TransUnion by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,806,886 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,736,824,000 after buying an additional 116,546 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of TransUnion by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,950,730 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $715,968,000 after buying an additional 538,979 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in TransUnion by 94.7% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,301,642 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $136,925,000 after buying an additional 1,119,469 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in TransUnion by 4.5% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,938,852 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $200,360,000 after buying an additional 83,340 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.02% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of TransUnion from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Barclays downgraded TransUnion from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $70.00 to $65.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on TransUnion from $81.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective (down previously from $109.00) on shares of TransUnion in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on TransUnion from $85.00 to $74.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.90.

TransUnion Stock Up 2.1 %

About TransUnion

Shares of NYSE:TRU traded up $1.55 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $75.75. 305,151 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,561,280. The firm has a market cap of $14.60 billion, a PE ratio of 11.56, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. TransUnion has a fifty-two week low of $50.32 and a fifty-two week high of $105.23. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $66.53.

TransUnion engages in the provision of information and risk management solutions. It also provides consumer reports, risk scores, analytical services and decision making capabilities to businesses. The firm operates through the following segments: U.S. Markets, International, Consumer Interactive, and Corporate.

