Zimmer Biomet (ZBH) to Release Earnings on Friday

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH – Get Rating) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Friday, February 3rd. Analysts expect Zimmer Biomet to post earnings of $1.83 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.64 billion. Zimmer Biomet had a net margin of 3.89% and a return on equity of 11.92%. The firm’s revenue was down 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.81 EPS. On average, analysts expect Zimmer Biomet to post $7 EPS for the current fiscal year and $7 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Zimmer Biomet Stock Performance

NYSE:ZBH opened at $127.80 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $124.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $115.44. The stock has a market cap of $26.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 96.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Zimmer Biomet has a twelve month low of $100.39 and a twelve month high of $135.05.

Zimmer Biomet Dividend Announcement

Institutional Trading of Zimmer Biomet

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 27th were given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 23rd. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.73%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 19.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,102,761 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,954,843,000 after purchasing an additional 3,695,510 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management increased its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 489.0% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,175,757 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $150,381,000 after purchasing an additional 976,153 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 209.2% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 438,116 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $56,035,000 after buying an additional 296,405 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 12.7% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,307,356 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $295,111,000 after buying an additional 259,741 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 61.6% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 231,475 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $29,606,000 after acquiring an additional 88,206 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.21% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ZBH has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Zimmer Biomet in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI downgraded shares of Zimmer Biomet from an “outperform” rating to an “inline” rating and set a $130.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $120.00 to $130.00 in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Barclays assumed coverage on Zimmer Biomet in a report on Monday, October 17th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $104.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised Zimmer Biomet from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $116.00 to $124.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $128.86.

About Zimmer Biomet

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the musculoskeletal healthcare business in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company designs, manufactures, and markets orthopaedic reconstructive products, such as knee and hip products; S.E.T.

Featured Articles

