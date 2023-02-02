Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZIONP) Increases Dividend to $0.33 Per Share

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZIONP – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.3306 per share on Wednesday, March 15th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.45%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 28th. This is a boost from Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25.
Zions Bancorporation, National Association Trading Up 0.4 %
Shares of NASDAQ:ZIONP opened at $20.50 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $18.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.23. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a fifty-two week low of $17.01 and a fifty-two week high of $23.99.
About Zions Bancorporation, National Association
