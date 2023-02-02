Zullo Investment Group Inc. Boosts Holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Zullo Investment Group Inc. raised its position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,215 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 117 shares during the period. PepsiCo comprises 0.8% of Zullo Investment Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Zullo Investment Group Inc.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $1,178,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. MBA Advisors LLC increased its stake in PepsiCo by 1.0% during the third quarter. MBA Advisors LLC now owns 5,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $965,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Stiles Financial Services Inc raised its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Stiles Financial Services Inc now owns 2,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $470,000 after buying an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Square Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Jackson Square Capital LLC now owns 8,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,457,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Schubert & Co grew its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. Schubert & Co now owns 651 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period. Finally, Mechanics Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Mechanics Financial Corp now owns 13,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,281,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.76% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on PEP shares. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $183.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 14th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on PepsiCo from $174.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on PepsiCo from $181.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Wedbush boosted their price target on PepsiCo from $185.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, StockNews.com raised PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PepsiCo has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $183.36.

PepsiCo Stock Down 1.0 %

PepsiCo Announces Dividend

Shares of NASDAQ:PEP traded down $1.75 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $169.81. 1,823,963 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,434,716. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $178.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $175.80. PepsiCo, Inc. has a one year low of $153.37 and a one year high of $186.84. The company has a market cap of $233.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.32, a P/E/G ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.55.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 3rd will be issued a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.71%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 65.81%.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of beverages, food, and snacks. It operates through the following business segments: Frito-Lay North America (FLNA), Quaker Foods North America (QFNA), PepsiCo Beverages North America (PBNA), Latin America (LatAm), Europe, Africa, Middle East, and South Asia (AMESA), and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, and China Region (APAC).

