Zullo Investment Group Inc. Has $251,000 Stock Holdings in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

Zullo Investment Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Get Rating) (TSE:SHOP) by 23.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,330 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,790 shares during the period. Zullo Investment Group Inc.’s holdings in Shopify were worth $251,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Shopify by 5.3% during the first quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 661 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $447,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the period. Interchange Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Shopify by 7.1% during the first quarter. Interchange Capital Partners LLC now owns 511 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $345,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Shopify by 6.2% in the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 1,177 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,302,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC lifted its position in Shopify by 14.0% in the first quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 659 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $445,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. Finally, Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Shopify by 292.9% during the first quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 110 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. 56.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Shopify alerts:

Shopify Stock Performance

Shopify stock traded up $3.44 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $53.70. 14,313,620 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,948,311. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.27. The firm has a market cap of $67.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.21 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 6.64 and a current ratio of 6.64. Shopify Inc. has a 52 week low of $23.63 and a 52 week high of $93.25.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

About Shopify

SHOP has been the topic of several analyst reports. Scotiabank began coverage on Shopify in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $43.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Shopify to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Shopify from $35.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Capital One Financial started coverage on Shopify in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company. Finally, CIBC upgraded shares of Shopify from a “neutral” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.00.

(Get Rating)

Shopify, Inc operates a cloud-based commerce platform designed for small and medium-sized businesses. Its software is used by merchants to run business across all sales channels, including web, tablet and mobile storefronts, social media storefronts, and brick-and-mortar and pop-up shops. The firm’s platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers and enables them to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, build customer relationships and leverage analytics and reporting.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHOP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Get Rating) (TSE:SHOP).

Receive News & Ratings for Shopify Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shopify and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.