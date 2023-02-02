Zullo Investment Group Inc. Lowers Holdings in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL)

Zullo Investment Group Inc. lowered its holdings in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,862 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,329 shares during the period. Zullo Investment Group Inc.’s holdings in PPL were worth $858,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of PPL during the 3rd quarter worth $104,741,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its stake in PPL by 39.8% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 9,358,289 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $253,891,000 after purchasing an additional 2,662,870 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in PPL by 1,052.8% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,890,768 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $78,426,000 after acquiring an additional 2,640,002 shares during the last quarter. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC bought a new position in shares of PPL in the third quarter worth approximately $57,798,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in PPL by 299.9% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,665,431 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $71,833,000 after buying an additional 1,998,852 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.02% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of PPL to $34.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of PPL from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Barclays began coverage on PPL in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of PPL from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of PPL from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.40.

PPL stock traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $29.80. The company had a trading volume of 1,234,945 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,539,238. The company has a market capitalization of $21.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.45 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $29.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. PPL Co. has a 12-month low of $23.47 and a 12-month high of $31.74.

PPL (NYSE:PPL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41. The company had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.66 billion. PPL had a net margin of 9.86% and a return on equity of 7.19%. On average, research analysts anticipate that PPL Co. will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 9th were paid a dividend of $0.225 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 8th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.02%. PPL’s dividend payout ratio is presently 94.74%.

In related news, insider David J. Bonenberger sold 29,080 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $872,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 34,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,038,180. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

PPL Corp. engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity. It operates through the two reportable segments: Kentucky Regulated & Pennsylvania Regulated. The Kentucky Regulated segment consists of LKE’s regulated electricity generation, transmission and distribution operations of Louisville Gas and Electric Company and Kentucky Utilities Company as well as regulated distribution and sale of natural gas of Louisville Gas and Electric Company.

