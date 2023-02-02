Zullo Investment Group Inc. Sells 816 Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Zullo Investment Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating) by 12.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,612 shares of the company’s stock after selling 816 shares during the quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $296,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Coury Firm Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Coury Firm Asset Management LLC now owns 7,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $437,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp increased its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 2,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 6,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $366,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. McNamara Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. McNamara Financial Services Inc. now owns 7,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $384,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TCTC Holdings LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 3,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period.

Shares of IEFA traded up $0.63 on Thursday, hitting $67.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,108,131 shares. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $63.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $59.99. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a fifty-two week low of $56.55 and a fifty-two week high of $70.84.

