Zullo Investment Group Inc. Sells 85 Shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Zullo Investment Group Inc. lessened its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,818 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 85 shares during the period. Zullo Investment Group Inc.’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $533,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Centerpoint Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. NewSquare Capital LLC bought a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group in the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. bought a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, IAG Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. 69.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group set a $410.00 price target on The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Odeon Capital Group raised The Goldman Sachs Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $370.14 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $356.00 to $332.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $410.00 to $495.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $441.00 to $463.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $394.83.

Insider Buying and Selling

The Goldman Sachs Group Trading Up 1.7 %

In other The Goldman Sachs Group news, Director Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 147,816 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.20, for a total value of $3,281,515.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,070,982 shares in the company, valued at $23,775,800.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In other The Goldman Sachs Group news, Director Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 147,816 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.20, for a total value of $3,281,515.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,070,982 shares in the company, valued at $23,775,800.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, insider Ericka T. Leslie sold 215 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $380.00, for a total value of $81,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 8,190 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,112,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 4,840,311 shares of company stock worth $114,884,116. Corporate insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:GS traded up $6.36 on Thursday, reaching $372.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,018,450 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,477,716. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $277.84 and a 1-year high of $389.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.18. The firm has a market cap of $124.61 billion, a PE ratio of 12.39 and a beta of 1.41. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $357.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $342.33.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 17th. The investment management company reported $3.32 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.25 by ($1.93). The firm had revenue of $10.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.91 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 16.39% and a return on equity of 10.30%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $10.81 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 33.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Goldman Sachs Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 2nd will be issued a dividend of $2.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 1st. This represents a $10.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.69%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is presently 33.27%.

About The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc engages in global investment banking, securities, and investment management, which provides financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The Investment Banking segment serves public and private sector clients around the world and provides financial advisory services, helping companies raise capital to strengthen and grow their businesses and provide financing to corporate clients.

