Zynex, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZYXI) Shares Purchased by Bridge City Capital LLC

Bridge City Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Zynex, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZYXI – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 132,609 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,433 shares during the quarter. Bridge City Capital LLC’s holdings in Zynex were worth $1,203,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Royce & Associates LP lifted its position in shares of Zynex by 82.3% during the third quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 65,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $597,000 after purchasing an additional 29,738 shares in the last quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Zynex by 206.3% in the third quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 203,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,850,000 after buying an additional 137,353 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in shares of Zynex in the third quarter worth $174,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Zynex by 5.5% in the third quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 46,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $422,000 after buying an additional 2,409 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Zynex in the third quarter worth $96,000. 28.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ZYXI. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Zynex from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $10.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on shares of Zynex from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Zynex from $11.00 to $12.50 in a research note on Friday, October 28th.

ZYXI stock opened at $14.23 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 3.41 and a quick ratio of 2.68. Zynex, Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.97 and a 1-year high of $17.25. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $14.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.41. The firm has a market cap of $532.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.28 and a beta of 0.66.

Zynex, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of medical devices. It sells electrotherapy medical devices used for pain management and rehabilitation. The company also develops a new blood volume monitor for use in hospitals and surgery centers. The company was founded by Thomas Sandgaard in 1996 and is headquartered in Englewood, CO.

