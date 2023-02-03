1-800-FLOWERS.COM (NASDAQ:FLWS) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

1-800-FLOWERS.COM (NASDAQ:FLWS – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Friday.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on FLWS. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Benchmark lifted their price objective on shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday.

Shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM stock traded down $1.88 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $11.24. 1,302,281 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 563,163. The company has a market cap of $725.11 million, a PE ratio of 93.63 and a beta of 1.60. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM has a twelve month low of $5.82 and a twelve month high of $16.65. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

1-800-FLOWERS.COM ( NASDAQ:FLWS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The specialty retailer reported ($0.52) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $303.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $295.77 million. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM had a return on equity of 2.39% and a net margin of 0.41%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.20) earnings per share.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dakota Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 17.0% in the third quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 12,713 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 1,845 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its position in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 27.4% in the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 8,792 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 1,892 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 222.0% in the second quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 2,866 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 1,976 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 17.8% during the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,615 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 2,061 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its position in shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 21.2% during the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 14,728 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $141,000 after acquiring an additional 2,577 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.55% of the company’s stock.

1-800-FLOWERS.COM, engages in the provision of gifts designing. It operates through the following business segments: Consumer Floral and Gifts, Gourmet Floral and Gifts, and BloomNet. The Consumer Floral and Gifts segment operates 1-800-Flowers.com, PersonalizationMall, FruitBouquets.com, Flowerama, and Alice’s Table.

