1,046 Shares in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) Acquired by KLK Capital Management LLC

KLK Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 1,046 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $576,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Probity Advisors Inc. increased its stake in BlackRock by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Probity Advisors Inc. now owns 879 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $535,000 after buying an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of BlackRock by 0.7% during the second quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,018 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,229,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. increased its holdings in BlackRock by 0.9% during the third quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 1,767 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $972,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the period. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. grew its holdings in BlackRock by 1.5% in the second quarter. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. now owns 1,084 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $660,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Architects Inc grew its holdings in BlackRock by 3.4% in the second quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 482 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $294,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. 77.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get BlackRock alerts:

BlackRock Stock Performance

BLK stock traded down $11.90 on Friday, reaching $758.83. 284,102 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 743,857. BlackRock, Inc. has a 12 month low of $503.12 and a 12 month high of $824.87. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $726.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $679.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $113.98 billion, a PE ratio of 22.70, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 3.03 and a quick ratio of 3.03.

BlackRock Increases Dividend

BlackRock ( NYSE:BLK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 13th. The asset manager reported $8.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.99 by $0.94. BlackRock had a net margin of 28.97% and a return on equity of 14.43%. The firm had revenue of $4.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.16 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that BlackRock, Inc. will post 34.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 7th will be paid a $5.00 dividend. This represents a $20.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 6th. This is an increase from BlackRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $4.88. BlackRock’s payout ratio is currently 57.50%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 14,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $685.58, for a total transaction of $10,009,468.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 549,171 shares in the company, valued at approximately $376,500,654.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other BlackRock news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 14,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $685.58, for a total transaction of $10,009,468.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 549,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $376,500,654.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Rachel Lord sold 3,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $773.41, for a total value of $3,054,969.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,433,997.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 63,084 shares of company stock worth $45,732,048. Corporate insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have weighed in on BLK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $716.00 to $666.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of BlackRock from $642.00 to $846.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $821.00 to $813.00 in a report on Sunday, January 15th. UBS Group downgraded shares of BlackRock from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $700.00 to $585.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of BlackRock from $785.00 to $828.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, BlackRock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $738.80.

BlackRock Profile

(Get Rating)

BlackRock, Inc engages in providing investment management, risk management, and advisory services for institutional and retail clients worldwide. Its products include single and multi-asset class portfolios investing in equities, fixed income, alternatives, and money market instruments. The company was founded by Ralph L.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.