1,046 Shares in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) Acquired by KLK Capital Management LLC

KLK Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 1,046 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $576,000.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Probity Advisors Inc. increased its stake in BlackRock by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Probity Advisors Inc. now owns 879 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $535,000 after buying an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of BlackRock by 0.7% during the second quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,018 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,229,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. increased its holdings in BlackRock by 0.9% during the third quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 1,767 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $972,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the period. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. grew its holdings in BlackRock by 1.5% in the second quarter. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. now owns 1,084 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $660,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Architects Inc grew its holdings in BlackRock by 3.4% in the second quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 482 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $294,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. 77.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
BlackRock Stock Performance
BLK stock traded down $11.90 on Friday, reaching $758.83. 284,102 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 743,857. BlackRock, Inc. has a 12 month low of $503.12 and a 12 month high of $824.87. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $726.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $679.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $113.98 billion, a PE ratio of 22.70, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 3.03 and a quick ratio of 3.03.
BlackRock Increases Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 7th will be paid a $5.00 dividend. This represents a $20.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 6th. This is an increase from BlackRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $4.88. BlackRock’s payout ratio is currently 57.50%.
Insider Activity
In related news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 14,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $685.58, for a total transaction of $10,009,468.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 549,171 shares in the company, valued at approximately $376,500,654.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other BlackRock news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 14,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $685.58, for a total transaction of $10,009,468.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 549,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $376,500,654.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Rachel Lord sold 3,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $773.41, for a total value of $3,054,969.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,433,997.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 63,084 shares of company stock worth $45,732,048. Corporate insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of brokerages have weighed in on BLK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $716.00 to $666.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of BlackRock from $642.00 to $846.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $821.00 to $813.00 in a report on Sunday, January 15th. UBS Group downgraded shares of BlackRock from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $700.00 to $585.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of BlackRock from $785.00 to $828.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, BlackRock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $738.80.
BlackRock Profile
BlackRock, Inc engages in providing investment management, risk management, and advisory services for institutional and retail clients worldwide. Its products include single and multi-asset class portfolios investing in equities, fixed income, alternatives, and money market instruments. The company was founded by Ralph L.
