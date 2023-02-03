12,215 Shares in East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) Purchased by KLK Capital Management LLC

KLK Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC – Get Rating) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 12,215 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $820,000. East West Bancorp accounts for 1.1% of KLK Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tobam acquired a new stake in shares of East West Bancorp in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. NewSquare Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of East West Bancorp by 1,515.6% in the 3rd quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 517 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 485 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank lifted its position in East West Bancorp by 80.1% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 580 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in East West Bancorp by 73.0% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 844 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in East West Bancorp by 100.2% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 881 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 441 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.68% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Vice Chairman Douglas Paul Krause sold 5,000 shares of East West Bancorp stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.43, for a total transaction of $362,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 52,435 shares in the company, valued at $3,797,867.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Jack C. Liu sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.00, for a total value of $154,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 17,136 shares in the company, valued at $1,319,472. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Vice Chairman Douglas Paul Krause sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.43, for a total value of $362,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 52,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,797,867.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

East West Bancorp Stock Up 1.2 %

EWBC stock traded up $0.95 during trading on Friday, hitting $79.85. 118,970 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 939,342. East West Bancorp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $61.65 and a 1 year high of $93.51. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $67.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $70.09. The stock has a market cap of $11.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $2.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.15. East West Bancorp had a net margin of 43.06% and a return on equity of 19.66%. The firm had revenue of $826.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $654.24 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.52 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that East West Bancorp, Inc. will post 9.11 EPS for the current year.

East West Bancorp Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 21st. Investors of record on Monday, February 6th will be issued a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 3rd. This is a positive change from East West Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.40%. East West Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.20%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently commented on EWBC shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of East West Bancorp from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of East West Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of East West Bancorp from $77.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of East West Bancorp from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, East West Bancorp has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.00.

East West Bancorp Profile

(Get Rating)

East West Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other. The Consumer and Business Banking segment provides financial service products and services to consumer and commercial customers through the company’s branch network in the U.S.

Featured Articles

