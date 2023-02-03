1,566 Shares in American Express (NYSE:AXP) Acquired by Legacy Financial Strategies LLC

Legacy Financial Strategies LLC acquired a new position in American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,566 shares of the payment services company’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in American Express by 2.4% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,928,905 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $683,249,000 after purchasing an additional 115,738 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its holdings in American Express by 29.6% during the second quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 193,646 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $26,840,000 after purchasing an additional 44,222 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in American Express by 4.9% during the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 22,653 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $3,056,000 after purchasing an additional 1,052 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its holdings in American Express by 9.4% during the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 33,110 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $4,467,000 after purchasing an additional 2,839 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of American Express by 3.6% in the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 75,021 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $10,121,000 after buying an additional 2,606 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AXP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of American Express from $158.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of American Express from $128.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Argus boosted their price target on shares of American Express from $180.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Atlantic Securities cut their price objective on shares of American Express from $175.00 to $165.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of American Express in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $177.00.

Insider Activity

American Express Stock Up 3.7 %

In related news, Vice Chairman Douglas E. Buckminster sold 16,354 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.23, for a total value of $2,522,277.42. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 99,024 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,272,471.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . In other American Express news, Director Walter Joseph Clayton III purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $149.27 per share, for a total transaction of $149,270.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at $149,270. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, Vice Chairman Douglas E. Buckminster sold 16,354 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.23, for a total transaction of $2,522,277.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 99,024 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,272,471.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AXP traded up $6.49 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $179.62. 2,534,061 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,083,950. American Express has a 1-year low of $130.65 and a 1-year high of $199.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. The company has a market capitalization of $134.22 billion, a PE ratio of 17.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.20. The business has a 50 day moving average of $153.78 and a 200 day moving average of $151.60.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 27th. The payment services company reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.18 by ($0.11). American Express had a net margin of 14.16% and a return on equity of 31.67%. The company had revenue of $14.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.25 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.18 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that American Express will post 11.2 EPS for the current year.

American Express Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 5th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.16%. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.14%.

American Express Profile

American Express Co engages in the provision of charge and credit card products and travel-related services. It operates through the following segments: U.S Consumer Services (USCS), Commercial Services (CS), International Card Services (ICS), Global Merchant and Network Services (GMNS), and Corporate and Other.

Recommended Stories

