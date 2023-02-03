4D Molecular Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FDMT) Research Coverage Started at BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FDMT – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics from $32.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Monday, November 14th. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics from $15.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Finally, HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, November 18th. They issued a buy rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $36.71.

Shares of NASDAQ FDMT opened at $23.05 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $21.89 and its 200-day moving average is $14.10. 4D Molecular Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $5.32 and a 1 year high of $26.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $746.64 million, a PE ratio of -6.92 and a beta of 2.59.

4D Molecular Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:FDMT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.79) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.85) by $0.06. 4D Molecular Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 5,331.88% and a negative return on equity of 36.94%. The business had revenue of $0.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that 4D Molecular Therapeutics will post -3.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Scott Bizily sold 6,000 shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.79, for a total value of $136,740.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,482 shares in the company, valued at $56,564.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO David Kirn sold 10,899 shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.03, for a total value of $218,306.97. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,902,224 shares in the company, valued at $38,101,546.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Scott Bizily sold 6,000 shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.79, for a total transaction of $136,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,482 shares in the company, valued at $56,564.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 49,832 shares of company stock valued at $1,131,936. 11.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FDMT. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in 4D Molecular Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $53,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its holdings in 4D Molecular Therapeutics by 167.9% during the third quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 7,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 4,500 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in 4D Molecular Therapeutics by 18.3% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 11,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 1,760 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in 4D Molecular Therapeutics by 83.5% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 15,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 6,967 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in 4D Molecular Therapeutics by 38.8% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 15,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 4,415 shares during the last quarter. 79.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

4D Molecular Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage gene therapy company, develops product candidates using its adeno-associated viruses vectors. It develops a portfolio of gene therapy product candidates focuses in three therapeutic areas: ophthalmology, cardiology, and pulmonology. The company has three product candidates that are in clinical trials: 4D-125 that is in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of X-linked retinitis pigmentosa; 4D-110 that is in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of choroideremia; and 4D-310, which is in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of Fabry disease.

