4D Molecular Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FDMT) Research Coverage Started at BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FDMTGet Rating) in a research report report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics from $32.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Monday, November 14th. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics from $15.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Finally, HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, November 18th. They issued a buy rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $36.71.

4D Molecular Therapeutics Trading Up 7.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ FDMT opened at $23.05 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $21.89 and its 200-day moving average is $14.10. 4D Molecular Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $5.32 and a 1 year high of $26.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $746.64 million, a PE ratio of -6.92 and a beta of 2.59.

4D Molecular Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FDMTGet Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.79) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.85) by $0.06. 4D Molecular Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 5,331.88% and a negative return on equity of 36.94%. The business had revenue of $0.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that 4D Molecular Therapeutics will post -3.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at 4D Molecular Therapeutics

In other news, insider Scott Bizily sold 6,000 shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.79, for a total value of $136,740.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,482 shares in the company, valued at $56,564.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO David Kirn sold 10,899 shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.03, for a total value of $218,306.97. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,902,224 shares in the company, valued at $38,101,546.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Scott Bizily sold 6,000 shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.79, for a total transaction of $136,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,482 shares in the company, valued at $56,564.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 49,832 shares of company stock valued at $1,131,936. 11.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of 4D Molecular Therapeutics

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FDMT. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in 4D Molecular Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $53,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its holdings in 4D Molecular Therapeutics by 167.9% during the third quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 7,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 4,500 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in 4D Molecular Therapeutics by 18.3% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 11,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 1,760 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in 4D Molecular Therapeutics by 83.5% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 15,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 6,967 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in 4D Molecular Therapeutics by 38.8% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 15,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 4,415 shares during the last quarter. 79.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

4D Molecular Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

4D Molecular Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage gene therapy company, develops product candidates using its adeno-associated viruses vectors. It develops a portfolio of gene therapy product candidates focuses in three therapeutic areas: ophthalmology, cardiology, and pulmonology. The company has three product candidates that are in clinical trials: 4D-125 that is in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of X-linked retinitis pigmentosa; 4D-110 that is in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of choroideremia; and 4D-310, which is in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of Fabry disease.

