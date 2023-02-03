800 Shares in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) Bought by Mach 1 Financial Group LLC

Mach 1 Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 800 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $50,000.
Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SouthState Corp raised its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 234.5% in the 3rd quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 388 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the period. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. raised its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 1,915.8% in the 2nd quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 383 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares during the period. IAG Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 189.9% in the 3rd quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 458 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 170.9% in the 3rd quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 493 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.17% of the company’s stock.
Advanced Micro Devices Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ AMD traded down $1.00 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $87.31. 7,055,654 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 58,207,926. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $70.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $74.79. The stock has a market cap of $140.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 100.35, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.99. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a one year low of $54.57 and a one year high of $132.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
AMD has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded Advanced Micro Devices to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut Advanced Micro Devices from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $95.00 to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Northland Securities lifted their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.67.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 16,153 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.95, for a total value of $1,146,055.35. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 113,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,079,431.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Advanced Micro Devices Profile
Advanced Micro Devices, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor businesses. It operates through the following segments: Computing & Graphics, and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. The Computing and Graphics segment includes desktop and notebook processors and chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units, data center and professional GPUs and development services.
Further Reading
