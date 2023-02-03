800 Shares in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) Bought by Mach 1 Financial Group LLC

Mach 1 Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 800 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $50,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SouthState Corp raised its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 234.5% in the 3rd quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 388 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the period. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. raised its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 1,915.8% in the 2nd quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 383 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares during the period. IAG Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 189.9% in the 3rd quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 458 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 170.9% in the 3rd quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 493 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AMD traded down $1.00 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $87.31. 7,055,654 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 58,207,926. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $70.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $74.79. The stock has a market cap of $140.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 100.35, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.99. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a one year low of $54.57 and a one year high of $132.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Advanced Micro Devices ( NASDAQ:AMD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.02. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 5.59% and a return on equity of 8.52%. The company had revenue of $5.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.52 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.83 earnings per share. Advanced Micro Devices’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AMD has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded Advanced Micro Devices to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut Advanced Micro Devices from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $95.00 to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Northland Securities lifted their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.67.

In related news, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 16,153 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.95, for a total value of $1,146,055.35. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 113,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,079,431.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor businesses. It operates through the following segments: Computing & Graphics, and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. The Computing and Graphics segment includes desktop and notebook processors and chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units, data center and professional GPUs and development services.

