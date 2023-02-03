8X8 (NYSE:EGHT) Given New $7.00 Price Target at Needham & Company LLC

8X8 (NYSE:EGHT – Get Rating) had its price target raised by Needham & Company LLC from $6.00 to $7.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on EGHT. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on 8X8 from $5.00 to $4.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Northland Securities cut their target price on 8X8 to $8.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on 8X8 in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Barclays reduced their price objective on 8X8 from $5.00 to $4.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on 8X8 from $4.50 to $5.40 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $7.34.

Get 8X8 alerts:

8X8 Trading Up 27.3 %

NYSE EGHT opened at $6.38 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $4.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.09, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.56. 8X8 has a 52 week low of $2.87 and a 52 week high of $16.16.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On 8X8

8X8 Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of 8X8 by 913.5% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,149 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 10,049 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in 8X8 by 53.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 34,926 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $168,000 after buying an additional 12,113 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of 8X8 by 32.0% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 19,603 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 4,754 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in 8X8 by 13.9% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 87,388 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $378,000 after purchasing an additional 10,652 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Versor Investments LP acquired a new position in 8X8 in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $187,000. 94.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

8×8, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise communication solutions. It offers solutions to the business services, education, financial services, government, healthcare, and manufacturing industries. The company was founded in February 1987 and is headquartered in Campbell, CA.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for 8X8 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 8X8 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.