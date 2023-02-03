8X8 (NYSE:EGHT) Given New $7.00 Price Target at Needham & Company LLC

8X8 (NYSE:EGHT – Get Rating) had its price target raised by Needham & Company LLC from $6.00 to $7.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.
Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on EGHT. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on 8X8 from $5.00 to $4.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Northland Securities cut their target price on 8X8 to $8.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on 8X8 in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Barclays reduced their price objective on 8X8 from $5.00 to $4.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on 8X8 from $4.50 to $5.40 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $7.34.
8X8 Trading Up 27.3 %
NYSE EGHT opened at $6.38 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $4.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.09, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.56. 8X8 has a 52 week low of $2.87 and a 52 week high of $16.16.
8X8 Company Profile
8×8, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise communication solutions. It offers solutions to the business services, education, financial services, government, healthcare, and manufacturing industries. The company was founded in February 1987 and is headquartered in Campbell, CA.
