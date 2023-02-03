A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS) Releases FY23 Earnings Guidance

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS – Get Rating) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.15-$3.45 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $3.18. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.640-$3.865 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.70 billion.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have weighed in on AOS. UBS Group downgraded A. O. Smith from a neutral rating to a sell rating and reduced their target price for the company from $65.00 to $58.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Loop Capital lowered A. O. Smith from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $67.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on A. O. Smith from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. TheStreet lowered A. O. Smith from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on A. O. Smith from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, A. O. Smith presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $64.00.

A. O. Smith Stock Performance

Shares of AOS opened at $70.40 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $59.80 and a 200-day moving average of $57.48. The company has a market cap of $10.76 billion, a PE ratio of 46.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.26. A. O. Smith has a one year low of $46.58 and a one year high of $75.53.

A. O. Smith Announces Dividend

A. O. Smith ( NYSE:AOS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $936.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $913.51 million. A. O. Smith had a return on equity of 27.54% and a net margin of 6.28%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.87 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that A. O. Smith will post 3.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 30th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.70%. A. O. Smith’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 80.00%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On A. O. Smith

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AOS. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in A. O. Smith by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 17,210 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,093,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of A. O. Smith by 21.4% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 35,713 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,282,000 after buying an additional 6,288 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its position in shares of A. O. Smith by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 17,584 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,123,000 after buying an additional 867 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its position in shares of A. O. Smith by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,351 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $278,000 after buying an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of A. O. Smith by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,145,799 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $73,218,000 after buying an additional 20,616 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.01% of the company’s stock.

A. O. Smith Company Profile

A. O. Smith Corp. manufactures residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks, and water treatment products. It operates through the following two segments: North America and Rest of World. The North America segment manufactures and markets comprehensive lines of residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks.

