Aaron J. Alter Sells 3,000 Shares of Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HA) Stock

Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HA – Get Rating) VP Aaron J. Alter sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.57, for a total transaction of $34,710.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 83,189 shares in the company, valued at $962,496.73. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:HA traded down $0.38 during trading on Friday, reaching $11.08. The stock had a trading volume of 1,737,931 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,274,605. Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.64 and a 52 week high of $21.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.76, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.48. The stock has a market cap of $569.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.68 and a beta of 1.90. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $12.04 and its 200 day moving average is $13.87.

Hawaiian (NASDAQ:HA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The transportation company reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.71) by $0.22. The business had revenue of $731.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $733.06 million. Hawaiian had a negative net margin of 8.29% and a negative return on equity of 55.10%. The business’s revenue was up 47.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($1.37) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. will post 0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HA has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com upgraded Hawaiian from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Hawaiian in a research note on Friday, December 16th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $8.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Hawaiian from $17.00 to $13.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. Cowen dropped their price target on Hawaiian from $19.00 to $16.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America cut their target price on Hawaiian from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Hawaiian has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.00.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HA. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Hawaiian by 933.7% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 663,758 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $9,498,000 after purchasing an additional 743,371 shares during the period. U S Global Investors Inc. lifted its position in Hawaiian by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 4,775,234 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $48,994,000 after buying an additional 516,014 shares in the last quarter. GMT Capital Corp raised its stake in shares of Hawaiian by 665.8% in the second quarter. GMT Capital Corp now owns 480,950 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $6,882,000 after acquiring an additional 418,150 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Hawaiian during the third quarter valued at approximately $4,215,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Hawaiian by 13.6% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,170,999 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $42,767,000 after purchasing an additional 259,426 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.09% of the company’s stock.

Hawaiian Holdings, Inc is a holding company engaged in the provision of air transportation services. It offers cargo handling and passenger flights between the Hawaiian Islands and its neighbor island routes. The company was founded on January 30, 1929 and is headquartered in Honolulu, HI.

