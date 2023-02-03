AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) Shares Bought by Camden Capital LLC

Camden Capital LLC grew its position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 187.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,980 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,859 shares during the period. Camden Capital LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $1,205,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. BRR OpCo LLC boosted its position in AbbVie by 40.4% during the third quarter. BRR OpCo LLC now owns 26,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,588,000 after purchasing an additional 7,691 shares in the last quarter. Alphasimplex Group LLC purchased a new position in AbbVie during the third quarter worth approximately $255,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in AbbVie by 10.1% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 67,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,519,000 after purchasing an additional 6,188 shares in the last quarter. Rational Advisors LLC boosted its position in AbbVie by 23.1% during the third quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 15,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,062,000 after purchasing an additional 2,884 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oak Ridge Investments LLC boosted its position in AbbVie by 22.4% during the third quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 1,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. 67.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get AbbVie alerts:

Insider Activity

In other AbbVie news, EVP Timothy J. Richmond sold 42,370 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.44, for a total value of $6,924,952.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 13,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,261,519.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

AbbVie Trading Up 0.7 %

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Shares of ABBV stock traded up $1.07 on Friday, hitting $145.91. 2,265,601 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,810,217. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $158.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $148.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.77, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $258.04 billion, a PE ratio of 19.48, a PEG ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.61. AbbVie Inc. has a twelve month low of $134.09 and a twelve month high of $175.91.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on ABBV shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on AbbVie from $178.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Atlantic Securities dropped their target price on shares of AbbVie from $162.00 to $157.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 31st. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of AbbVie from $155.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of AbbVie in a report on Thursday, November 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $170.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $160.56.

AbbVie Company Profile

(Get Rating)

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology, oncology, including blood cancers, virology, hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV), neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s, metabolic, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis, pain associated with endometriosis, and other serious health conditions.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABBV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for AbbVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbbVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.