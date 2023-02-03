AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) Stock Position Cut by Dillon & Associates Inc.

Dillon & Associates Inc. trimmed its stake in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,824 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Dillon & Associates Inc.’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $1,316,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capasso Planning Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of AbbVie by 2.2% in the second quarter. Capasso Planning Partners LLC now owns 3,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $496,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Campbell Wealth Management grew its position in shares of AbbVie by 2.8% in the second quarter. Campbell Wealth Management now owns 2,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $411,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. Bfsg LLC grew its position in AbbVie by 0.3% during the second quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 24,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,730,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period. Theory Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of AbbVie by 1.7% in the second quarter. Theory Financial LLC now owns 4,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $670,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the period. Finally, GYL Financial Synergies LLC lifted its stake in shares of AbbVie by 0.7% in the third quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC now owns 10,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,349,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.71% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on ABBV shares. StockNews.com began coverage on AbbVie in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on AbbVie in a report on Thursday, November 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $170.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on AbbVie from $178.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Barclays lowered their price target on AbbVie from $160.00 to $155.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Atlantic Securities decreased their target price on AbbVie from $162.00 to $157.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $160.56.

AbbVie Stock Up 0.7 %

Insider Activity at AbbVie

Shares of NYSE ABBV traded up $1.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $145.91. 2,265,601 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,810,217. The stock has a market cap of $258.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.48, a PEG ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.61. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $158.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $148.99. AbbVie Inc. has a 1-year low of $134.09 and a 1-year high of $175.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.77, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

In other AbbVie news, EVP Timothy J. Richmond sold 42,370 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.44, for a total value of $6,924,952.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 13,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,261,519.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.08% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AbbVie Company Profile

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology, oncology, including blood cancers, virology, hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV), neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s, metabolic, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis, pain associated with endometriosis, and other serious health conditions.

See Also

