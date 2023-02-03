ABCMETA (META) Price Tops $0.0002 on Major Exchanges

ABCMETA (META) traded down 0.8% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on February 3rd. ABCMETA has a total market capitalization of $18.59 million and $10,045.94 worth of ABCMETA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, ABCMETA has traded down 3.3% against the US dollar. One ABCMETA token can now be purchased for $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

ABCMETA Token Profile

META is a token. It was first traded on June 19th, 2022. ABCMETA’s total supply is 99,999,999,999 tokens and its circulating supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens. ABCMETA’s official Twitter account is @abcmetaio?s=11. ABCMETA’s official website is www.abcmeta.io.

ABCMETA Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ABCMETA (META) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Polygon platform. ABCMETA has a current supply of 99,999,999,999 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of ABCMETA is 0.00018651 USD and is down -0.03 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 14 active market(s) with $8,872.95 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.abcmeta.io.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ABCMETA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ABCMETA should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ABCMETA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

