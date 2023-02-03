Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) Stock Position Increased by Apollon Wealth Management LLC

Apollon Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) by 8.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,043 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 605 shares during the period. Apollon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $2,069,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Klingman & Associates LLC lifted its position in Accenture by 3.7% during the second quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC now owns 993 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Bray Capital Advisors boosted its stake in Accenture by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bray Capital Advisors now owns 11,292 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,135,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Accenture by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 5,130 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,424,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Cadence Bank boosted its position in shares of Accenture by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Cadence Bank now owns 4,999 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,686,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Simmons Bank grew its holdings in Accenture by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 7,260 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,868,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.97% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Accenture news, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 10,296 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.93, for a total transaction of $2,892,455.28. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 44,158 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,405,306.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, insider James O. Etheredge sold 1,790 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.75, for a total value of $464,952.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 17,127 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,448,738.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 10,296 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.93, for a total value of $2,892,455.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 44,158 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,405,306.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 39,015 shares of company stock worth $10,884,179. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Accenture Trading Down 2.1 %

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Accenture from $295.00 to $300.00 in a report on Monday, December 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Accenture from $306.00 to $327.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Accenture from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $268.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Accenture in a research note on Monday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $289.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Accenture from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $324.79.

ACN stock traded down $6.11 during trading on Friday, hitting $287.99. The company had a trading volume of 134,502 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,161,222. The firm has a market capitalization of $181.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.23. The business has a 50 day moving average of $278.77 and a 200 day moving average of $282.35. Accenture plc has a fifty-two week low of $242.95 and a fifty-two week high of $356.53.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, December 16th. The information technology services provider reported $3.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.91 by $0.17. Accenture had a net margin of 11.31% and a return on equity of 31.49%. The company had revenue of $15.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.58 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that Accenture plc will post 11.46 EPS for the current year.

Accenture Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be issued a dividend of $1.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 11th. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.56%. Accenture’s payout ratio is presently 40.69%.

Accenture Company Profile

Accenture Plc engages in the provision of management consulting, technology, and outsourcing services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe and Growth Markets. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

