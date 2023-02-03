Accredited Investors Inc. Sells 1,531 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Accredited Investors Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 17.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 7,301 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 1,531 shares during the period. Accredited Investors Inc.’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $277,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VZ. GQG Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 211.6% in the 2nd quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 11,515,955 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $584,800,000 after acquiring an additional 7,820,187 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 15.1% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 46,131,882 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $2,341,192,000 after buying an additional 6,042,854 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in Verizon Communications in the third quarter valued at approximately $181,862,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Verizon Communications by 81.3% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 10,604,493 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $540,193,000 after acquiring an additional 4,756,222 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in Verizon Communications by 30.0% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 18,763,481 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $952,245,000 after buying an additional 4,324,722 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.96% of the company’s stock.

Verizon Communications Price Performance

Shares of Verizon Communications stock opened at $41.83 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $175.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.27, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.38. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.39. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 12 month low of $32.76 and a 12 month high of $55.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

Verizon Communications Announces Dividend

Verizon Communications ( NYSE:VZ Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $35.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.14 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 24.60% and a net margin of 15.53%. Verizon Communications’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.31 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 10th were given a dividend of $0.6525 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 9th. This represents a $2.61 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.24%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.58%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

VZ has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Verizon Communications to $43.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $47.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 24th. Barclays lowered their price target on Verizon Communications from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Moffett Nathanson raised Verizon Communications from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $41.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Finally, Cowen dropped their target price on Verizon Communications from $64.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.63.

About Verizon Communications

Verizon Communications, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies. It operates through the Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business) segments.

