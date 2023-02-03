Accredited Investors Inc. Takes Position in Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC)

Accredited Investors Inc. purchased a new stake in Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 12,400 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in ARCC. Brighton Jones LLC increased its position in shares of Ares Capital by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 25,668 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $460,000 after buying an additional 2,306 shares in the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ares Capital during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Merit Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ares Capital during the second quarter worth about $235,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Ares Capital by 3.1% during the second quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 240,525 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,212,000 after purchasing an additional 7,224 shares during the period. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Ares Capital in the second quarter valued at approximately $127,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on ARCC shares. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Ares Capital from $21.00 to $20.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Ares Capital from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 24th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Ares Capital from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Ares Capital in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.64.

Ares Capital stock opened at $19.78 on Friday. Ares Capital Co. has a fifty-two week low of $16.53 and a fifty-two week high of $23.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.05 billion, a PE ratio of 11.70 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s 50-day moving average is $18.97 and its 200-day moving average is $19.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

Ares Commercial Finance provides asset-based cash flow solutions to small and middle-market companies. ACF works with borrowers to deliver creative, flexible, and comprehensive financing solutions. Ares Commercial Finance has the ability to structure and agent deals to support the growth and changing capital needs of clients.

