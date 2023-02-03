Acrivon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACRV) Shares Up 1.2%

Acrivon Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRV – Get Rating) shot up 1.2% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $18.96 and last traded at $16.40. 21,738 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 153% from the average session volume of 8,588 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.20.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have commented on ACRV. Cowen began coverage on shares of Acrivon Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, December 12th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Acrivon Therapeutics in a report on Sunday, December 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Acrivon Therapeutics in a report on Monday, December 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Cowen started coverage on shares of Acrivon Therapeutics in a report on Monday, December 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Acrivon Therapeutics Stock Up 7.0 %

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.73.

Insider Buying and Selling at Acrivon Therapeutics

Acrivon Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:ACRV Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 15th. The company reported ($5.17) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.44) by ($2.73). On average, analysts predict that Acrivon Therapeutics, Inc. will post -4.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Ra Capital Management, L.P. acquired 3,389,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $12.50 per share, with a total value of $42,368,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,384,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,802,575. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Ra Capital Management, L.P. purchased 3,389,500 shares of Acrivon Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $12.50 per share, for a total transaction of $42,368,750.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,384,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $54,802,575. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Ltd Chione purchased 400,000 shares of Acrivon Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $12.50 per share, with a total value of $5,000,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 3,856,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,207,462.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Acrivon Therapeutics

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Acrivon Therapeutics stock. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of Acrivon Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRV – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 42,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $545,000. Bank of Montreal Can owned 0.20% of Acrivon Therapeutics as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.82% of the company’s stock.

Acrivon Therapeutics Company Profile

Acrivon Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing precision oncology medicines that it matches to patients whose tumors are predicted to be sensitive to specific medicine by utilizing its proteomics-based patient responder identification platform, Acrivon Predictive Precision Proteomics (AP3).

