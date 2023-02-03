Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI) Stock Holdings Lessened by Impax Asset Management Group plc

Impax Asset Management Group plc lessened its holdings in shares of Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,785 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 115 shares during the quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc’s holdings in Acuity Brands were worth $439,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quantinno Capital Management LP raised its position in Acuity Brands by 13.4% during the third quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 11,727 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,847,000 after acquiring an additional 1,390 shares in the last quarter. SouthState Corp acquired a new position in Acuity Brands during the third quarter valued at approximately $283,000. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its holdings in Acuity Brands by 122.2% during the third quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 5,098 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $802,000 after purchasing an additional 2,804 shares during the last quarter. Sycomore Asset Management grew its holdings in Acuity Brands by 19.4% during the third quarter. Sycomore Asset Management now owns 2,586 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $407,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Acuity Brands by 6.7% during the third quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 62,842 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $9,894,000 after purchasing an additional 3,939 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.80% of the company’s stock.

AYI has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded Acuity Brands from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. UBS Group increased their price target on Acuity Brands from $170.00 to $180.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Acuity Brands from $188.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Acuity Brands from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $200.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $200.00.

In related news, CFO Karen J. Holcom sold 4,238 shares of Acuity Brands stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.51, for a total value of $739,573.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 16,856 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,941,540.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, SVP Barry R. Goldman sold 2,211 shares of Acuity Brands stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.31, for a total value of $385,399.41. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,791 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,009,429.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 1.10% of the company's stock.

Shares of NYSE AYI opened at $189.85 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.08 billion, a PE ratio of 17.31, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.61. The business has a fifty day moving average of $176.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $174.72. Acuity Brands, Inc. has a 52-week low of $142.71 and a 52-week high of $198.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 2.09.

Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 9th. The electronics maker reported $3.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.70 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $997.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $984.46 million. Acuity Brands had a return on equity of 21.40% and a net margin of 9.11%. The business’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.85 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Acuity Brands, Inc. will post 12.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 3rd. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.27%. Acuity Brands’s payout ratio is presently 4.74%.

Acuity Brands, Inc operates as an industrial technology company, which engages in the provision of lighting and building management solutions and services. It operates through the Acuity Brands Lighting and Lighting Controls and Intelligent Spaces Group segments. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

