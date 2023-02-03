Adshares Trading Up 3% Over Last Week (ADS)

Adshares (ADS) traded down 0.2% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on February 3rd. One Adshares coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.24 or 0.00005320 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Adshares has traded 3% higher against the dollar. Adshares has a total market cap of $45.38 million and approximately $398,589.51 worth of Adshares was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Belrium (BEL) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.66 or 0.00015659 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0638 or 0.00000273 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 12.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00004844 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.20 or 0.00009414 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000809 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0115 or 0.00000049 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001908 BTC.

Adshares Coin Profile

Adshares uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 30th, 2021. Adshares’ total supply is 38,758,206 coins and its circulating supply is 36,487,477 coins. The Reddit community for Adshares is https://reddit.com/r/adshares and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Adshares is adshares.net. Adshares’ official Twitter account is @adsharesnet and its Facebook page is accessible here. Adshares’ official message board is medium.com/adshares.

Buying and Selling Adshares

According to CryptoCompare, “Adshares is a decentralized marketplace for programmatic advertising. The ecosystem connects publishers and advertisers and lets them make direct deals using ADS cryptocurrency. ADS is based on the fast blockchain, which was tested to process over 1M transfers per second.”

