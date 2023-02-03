Adtalem Global Education (NYSE:ATGE) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.29 EPS

Adtalem Global Education (NYSE:ATGE – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.29, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $363.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $355.14 million. Adtalem Global Education had a net margin of 26.01% and a return on equity of 12.53%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.75 earnings per share. Adtalem Global Education updated its FY23 guidance to $3.95-4.20 EPS and its FY 2023 guidance to $3.95-$4.20 EPS.

Shares of ATGE stock traded up $4.30 on Friday, hitting $42.94. 150,420 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 207,897. The firm has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.54, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.01. Adtalem Global Education has a 52 week low of $19.14 and a 52 week high of $44.40. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Adtalem Global Education from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Adtalem Global Education from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 29th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Adtalem Global Education from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $48.00 price target on shares of Adtalem Global Education in a research report on Friday.

In other news, CMO Maurice Herrera sold 2,800 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.85, for a total transaction of $103,180.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 27,606 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,017,281.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Lisa W. Wardell sold 30,564 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.17, for a total transaction of $1,319,447.88. Following the sale, the director now owns 319,974 shares in the company, valued at $13,813,277.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.30% of the company's stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ATGE. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Adtalem Global Education by 1,102.1% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 922,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,182,000 after acquiring an additional 845,743 shares in the last quarter. Ariel Investments LLC grew its stake in Adtalem Global Education by 12.2% during the first quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 5,641,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,599,000 after acquiring an additional 611,402 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Adtalem Global Education during the second quarter valued at $12,230,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Adtalem Global Education by 51.4% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 435,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,936,000 after acquiring an additional 147,758 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Adtalem Global Education by 2.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,303,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,581,000 after acquiring an additional 115,954 shares in the last quarter.

Adtalem Global Education, Inc engages in the provision of workforce solutions. It operates through the following segments: Chamberlain, Walden, and Medical and Veterinary. The Chamberlain segment offers degree and non-degree programs in the nursing and health professions postsecondary education industry.

