Adtalem Global Education (NYSE:ATGE) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Adtalem Global Education (NYSE:ATGE – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.95-$4.20 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.01. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.38 billion-$1.45 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.42 billion. Adtalem Global Education also updated its FY23 guidance to $3.95-4.20 EPS.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Adtalem Global Education from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Adtalem Global Education from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Barrington Research raised their target price on shares of Adtalem Global Education from $46.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Adtalem Global Education from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Thursday, December 29th.

Adtalem Global Education Trading Up 0.3 %

ATGE opened at $38.64 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.46. Adtalem Global Education has a 1-year low of $19.14 and a 1-year high of $44.40.

Insider Activity

Adtalem Global Education ( NYSE:ATGE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $363.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $355.14 million. Adtalem Global Education had a net margin of 26.01% and a return on equity of 12.53%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.75 EPS. Analysts expect that Adtalem Global Education will post 4.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CMO Maurice Herrera sold 2,800 shares of Adtalem Global Education stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.85, for a total transaction of $103,180.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 27,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,017,281.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CMO Maurice Herrera sold 2,800 shares of Adtalem Global Education stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.85, for a total value of $103,180.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 27,606 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,017,281.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Lisa W. Wardell sold 30,564 shares of Adtalem Global Education stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.17, for a total transaction of $1,319,447.88. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 319,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,813,277.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Adtalem Global Education

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new position in shares of Adtalem Global Education in the third quarter worth $503,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Adtalem Global Education by 52.7% in the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 17,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $622,000 after acquiring an additional 5,888 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC grew its stake in shares of Adtalem Global Education by 22.7% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 28,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,040,000 after acquiring an additional 5,279 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Adtalem Global Education in the third quarter worth $251,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Adtalem Global Education by 0.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,913,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,083,000 after acquiring an additional 27,523 shares in the last quarter.

About Adtalem Global Education

Adtalem Global Education, Inc engages in the provision of workforce solutions. It operates through the following segments: Chamberlain, Walden, and Medical and Veterinary. The Chamberlain segment offers degree and non-degree programs in the nursing and health professions postsecondary education industry.

Recommended Stories

